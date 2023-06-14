Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,738.75 ($21.76).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Entain Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,189.50 ($14.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,775.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,389.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,377.13. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98).

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

