Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETR. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.08.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

