EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $137.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

EOG stock opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

