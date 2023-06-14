Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

