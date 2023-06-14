Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Esquire Financial worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

ESQ stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $360.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

