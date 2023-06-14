Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.61. Evogene shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 132,598 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

