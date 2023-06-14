Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.61. Evogene shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 132,598 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Evogene Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
