Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.61. Evogene shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 132,598 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

