Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.62

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as high as C$7.94. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 9,022 shares.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market cap of C$306.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

