Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.62

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as high as C$7.94. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 9,022 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market cap of C$306.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Further Reading
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.