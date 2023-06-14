Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

