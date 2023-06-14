Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

