Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Reduced by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,728 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up about 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,818 shares of company stock worth $5,704,558 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

