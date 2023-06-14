Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6,063.10.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.