FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.10% of FIGS worth $109,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,411 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,396. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

