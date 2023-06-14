Financial Review: Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) vs. Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Awilco Drilling and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Awilco Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.0% of Awilco Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Awilco Drilling and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A $4.33 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling $215.48 million 0.17 -$65.32 million ($0.54) -4.96

Awilco Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Awilco Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Awilco Drilling and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -3.02% -5.73% -2.93%

Summary

Awilco Drilling beats Independence Contract Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. Its fleet consists of 26 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

