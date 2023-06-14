Financial Review: Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) vs. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electric Power Development and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A $225.48 0.07 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 2.46 -$5.44 million ($0.03) -801.67

Electric Power Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electric Power Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Power Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electric Power Development and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Electric Power Development.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Power Development and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -0.40% -0.25% -0.05%

Dividends

Electric Power Development pays an annual dividend of $55.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 352.1%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Electric Power Development pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out -5,933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Electric Power Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Electric Power Development on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers; offers activated coke; operates welfare, wood pellet manufacturing, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities. Further, it engages in the ocean transportation of coal for thermal power plants; research, planning, and analysis of environmental conservation; surveying and compensation for construction sites; provision of investment management, and research and development of projects; facility maintenance and business process outsourcing activities; development of computer software; and ocean transportation of ash and fly ash. Additionally, the company provides civil engineering, and construction management and services; and engineering services for atmospheric and water pollutant removal equipment. Further, it is involved in the consulting business. The company has 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,560 MW; 13 thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 9,200 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 500 MW; 1 geo-thermal facility with a total capacity of 23 MW; and 2,410.1 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations, as well as operates 33 power generation facilities with a total capacity of 6,523 MW located in Thailand, the United States, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.