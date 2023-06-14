First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.9 %

FHN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

