First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

