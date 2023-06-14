First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.61. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 25,328 shares traded.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.