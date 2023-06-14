First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.61. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 25,328 shares traded.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
