Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

