Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

