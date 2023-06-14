Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Franchise Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.
Institutional Trading of Franchise Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Franchise Group by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 387,906 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 81.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 231,772 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.
