Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Franchise Group by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 387,906 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 81.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 231,772 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

