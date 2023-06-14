Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,770,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,443,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.