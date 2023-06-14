Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.