Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

