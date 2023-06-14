Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 192,002 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,413,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 43,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

