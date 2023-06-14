Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

