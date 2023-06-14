Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

