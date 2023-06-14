Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $37,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

