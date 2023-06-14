Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $39,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $218.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

