Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $41,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

