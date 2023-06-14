Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $58,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Nordson Trading Up 0.7 %

Nordson stock opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average is $226.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.