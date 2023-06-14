Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $64,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

