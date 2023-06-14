Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.