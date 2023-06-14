Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

