Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

