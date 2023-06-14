Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,688 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 317% compared to the typical volume of 3,286 call options.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $30.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,739,522 shares of company stock worth $37,272,519. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.