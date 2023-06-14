Frontline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 2,641 call options.

Frontline Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE FRO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.60%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

