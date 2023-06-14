Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.74

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $28.18. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 68,828 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Stories

