Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,879,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,698 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $95,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

