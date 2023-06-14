Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.56

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.56 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 51.60 ($0.65). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 3,703,584 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,520.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.92.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

