Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Financial Survey

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galenica and Patterson Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galenica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies $6.50 billion 0.42 $203.21 million $2.00 13.84

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Galenica.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galenica N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies 3.08% 21.30% 7.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Galenica and Patterson Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.1% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galenica and Patterson Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galenica 1 1 0 0 1.50 Patterson Companies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Patterson Companies has a consensus target price of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Patterson Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than Galenica.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats Galenica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market. The Logistics & IT segment provides range of specialized pre-wholesale services, including storage, distribution, and debt collection to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. This segment also offers logistics and IT services, and master data system for the healthcare market; develops management solutions for the healthcare market; and publishes printed and electronic technical information on pharmaceutical products, as well as complete management solutions for pharmacies. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems. It also provides a range of related services comprising software and design services, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing. The Animal Health segment distributes biologicals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritional's, consumable supplies, equipment, and software, as well as value-added services. This segment also provides private label portfolio of products to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. The Corporate segment offers customer financing services; and sells other miscellaneous products. It serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

