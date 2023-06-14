GameStop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 159,115 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 106,688 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

GameStop Trading Up 10.9 %

GME opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. GameStop’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at $830,181,880.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 458,842 shares of company stock worth $10,337,760 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GameStop by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

