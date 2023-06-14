Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.95.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 5.3 %

GNRC opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.