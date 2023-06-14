General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,451,000 after acquiring an additional 279,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

