Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Genie Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

GNE stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

