Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $7,196,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $266,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

