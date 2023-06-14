Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

