Head-To-Head Contrast: Knife River (NYSE:KNF) versus Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Knife River and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Knife River currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Largo has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.18%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Knife River.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Knife River and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knife River and Largo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 1.25 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -224.00

Knife River has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo.

Summary

Largo beats Knife River on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

