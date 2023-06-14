Head to Head Review: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERF) vs. Its Peers

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) is one of 128 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors 22.73% 10.09% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors 805 2460 2475 25 2.30

Dividends

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $198.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 57,730.7%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors $1.31 billion $325.35 million 530.73

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk rivals beat PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

