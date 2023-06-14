HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.22.

HEI opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.97.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

