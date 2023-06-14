Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNSDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hensoldt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hensoldt to €37.30 ($40.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Hensoldt alerts:

Hensoldt Price Performance

Hensoldt stock opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.01. Hensoldt has a twelve month low of C$19.60 and a twelve month high of C$41.30.

Hensoldt Company Profile

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.