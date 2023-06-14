Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.75.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.